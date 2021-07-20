Manifest Saved? NBC and Netflix Offer Resurrection Hope

Manifesters, we have some good news!

The battle to #SaveManifest might have a happy ending.

Per Deadline, NBC is in negotiations with Warner Bros. Television about a potential pickup for Manifest Season 4.

The news is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that NBC canceled it after three seasons earlier this year.

What's more, Netflix is also said to be in negotiations -- three weeks after the streamer opted out of picking the show up.

It's a rare turn of events in these tough times, but Manifest might actually take flight for a fourth season -- and beyond.

Manifest was a decent performer for NBC,averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 in its most recent season.

Among 14 dramas on NBC, Manifest ranked No.7 in the demo, meaning that a renewal was deemed a given.

Around the time of the cancellation, the first two seasons were added to Netflix, where it enjoyed a surge in popularity.

According to the Nielsen Streaming Charts for the week of June 14, the series had 2.5 billion minutes of viewing on the streaming service.

Possibly helping matters is that NBC's new fall drama Law & Order: For the Defense was recently scrapped, leaving another slot on the network's schedule next season.

Deadline also states that Good Girls Season 5 was a given at the time of Manifest's cancellation, but that show went on to lose out on a renewal over negotiations with the cast.

With the extra budget freed up by both shows, it means the network could be in a better position to pick the show up.

The Netflix of it all is also surprising. It means we could potentially see Manifest on both NBC and Netflix, with the pair sharing the show in some capacity.

The hurdle for Netflix is that the streamer would want international rights to the show, which could prove to be tricky because the series already has deals in other territories.

Warner Bros. TV managed to make such a deal happen with Lucifer when it was canceled by Netflix.

Showbiz 411 first got the renewal chatter going, saying there was a chance of a happy ending for all involved.

"Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU," Jeff Rake, the series creator said of the reports.

Manifest was halfway through a six-season story at the time of its cancellation, but Rake recently said there could be a two-hour wrap-up for the series.

Now, it's looking like the show could cheat death to return to the air for the rest of its story.

It's funny how the TV business works, right?

The cast and crew have been adamant about the show continuing in some form.

"I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us," Rake shared on Twitter when the search begun to find a new home.

"That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story."

What are your thoughts on the developments?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.