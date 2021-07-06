Succession Season 3 Teaser Trailer Teases All Out War, Shocking Alliances, & More!

There's a war brewing, but will any of the characters on Succession be on the right side?

“Ask yourself,” Kendall asks his siblings on the first trailer for Succession Season 3.

“Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?”

With Kendall moving full steam ahead against his father, Logan, whether any of his siblings will side with him remains to be seen.

This being Succession, you can bet your bottom dollar each member of the family will be trying to outmaneuver each other to get to the top spot.

This isn't a show about people playing nice. This is a show with cutthroat characters who will take big swings to get what they want.

What's losing a sibling if you snag the keys to the kingdom?

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall explains to Roman, Shiv, and Connor before uttering the following:

“He’d do the same to all of us.”

The good news is that it looks like Shiv will be siding with her brother.

“If I back you against Dad,” she says, adding: “You would need to let me take over.”

Deals will be crucial to winning, you guys!

One of the most comical scenes shows Logan telling Kendall through a third party that he'll grind his bones and use them as bread.

Yes, the whipsmart writing is back on Succession Season 3, and we're here for it.

The trailer also shows Sanaa Lathan's new character Lisa Arthur, a crucial player in the third season.

Hope Davis (Your Honor), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood). and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) are also new casting additions for the new season.

Like many shows, Succession Season 3 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series will finally debut its new batch of episodes this fall.

No definite premiere date beyond that has been set, but hey, at least we got a thrilling first trailer.

Check it out below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

