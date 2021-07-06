Succession Season 3 Teaser Trailer Teases All Out War, Shocking Alliances, & More!

at .

There's a war brewing, but will any of the characters on Succession be on the right side?

“Ask yourself,” Kendall asks his siblings on the first trailer for Succession Season 3.

“Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?”

Kendall's New Job - Succession

With Kendall moving full steam ahead against his father, Logan, whether any of his siblings will side with him remains to be seen.

This being Succession, you can bet your bottom dollar each member of the family will be trying to outmaneuver each other to get to the top spot.

This isn't a show about people playing nice. This is a show with cutthroat characters who will take big swings to get what they want.

Logan Watches TV - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

What's losing a sibling if you snag the keys to the kingdom?

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall explains to Roman, Shiv, and Connor before uttering the following:

“He’d do the same to all of us.”

The good news is that it looks like Shiv will be siding with her brother.

Shiv Folded Up - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

“If I back you against Dad,” she says, adding: “You would need to let me take over.”

Deals will be crucial to winning, you guys!

One of the most comical scenes shows Logan telling Kendall through a third party that he'll grind his bones and use them as bread.

Yes, the whipsmart writing is back on Succession Season 3, and we're here for it.

Heads Up for Cousin Greg - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

The trailer also shows Sanaa Lathan's new character Lisa Arthur, a crucial player in the third season.

Hope Davis (Your Honor), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood). and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) are also new casting additions for the new season.

Like many shows, Succession Season 3 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series will finally debut its new batch of episodes this fall.

No definite premiere date beyond that has been set, but hey, at least we got a thrilling first trailer.

Check it out below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Succession Quotes

Tom: You told me. You told me you wanted an opening relationship on our fucking wedding night.
Shiv: This. Oh. So you've been stewing on that?
Tom: Why yes, I have been stewing on it. I'm not a hippy, Shiv. I don't want to stuff a dildo up my, I don't want to do threesomes!
Shiv: OK!
Tom: On our WEDDING NIGHT? Bang! Shanghaied into an open-borders free-fuck trade deal.
Shiv: It was just an idea.
Tom: Well, that's, that's a biggie just to throw in at the altar. You know? I do, I do, but I do maybe also demand to gobble the odd side dick.
Shiv: Gobble the odd side dick.
Tom: I don't think it was cool what you did. I just, you know, I think a lot of the time, if I think about it, I think a lot of the time, I'm really pretty unhappy.
Shiv: What are you saying?
Tom: I don't know. I love you, I do. I just, uh, I wonder if, I wonder if the sad I'd be without you would be less than the sad I get from being with you.

Logan: Please, stay. Have lunch.
Rhea: Oh, my tummy is very delicate. We really only eat Pulitzer over at Pierce.

Succession

Succession Photos

Kendall's New Job - Succession
The Roy Family - Succession
Leaning Roman - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
Logan Watches TV - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
Shiv Folded Up - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
Connor Speaks to Logan - Succession Season 2 Episode 10
