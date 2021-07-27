Supergirl Final Episodes Trailer: Kara Tries to Prevent Hell on Earth

Kara may be back on Earth, but she's changed.

The CW released a trailer for the last-ever episodes of Supergirl, and it shows our hero in a particularly vulnerable state.

While the events of the Phantom Zone weigh heavily on her, she's also being saddled with a fear she can't seem to shake.

“What if that fear never goes away?” she asks Alex in the freshly released clip.

The good news is that Kara's friends will all be along for the ride as she embarks on a mission to save the world, once and for all.

The issue plaguing everyone, however, is that the new villain is destroying the Earth's oceans in a similar vein to the way Krypton perished all those years ago.

It's a compelling hook for the final season. Krypton could not be saved, but is there hope for Earth?

With all of these superheroes banding together, it's going to be an unforgettable finish for the drama series.

We also get to see Kelly Olsen suit up as Guardian. Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly co-wrote the installment.

News of Supergirl's demise came as a shock because the Arrowverse shows have typically been lasting longer than six seasons.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” Benois shared on Instagram when the show's end was announced.

“Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. “She’s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist continued.

“She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united."

"What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Check out the trailer for the final episodes below, which resume Tuesday, August 24.

Remember you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

