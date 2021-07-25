The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2: Premiere Date, Teaser Unveiled!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond's short run will conclude with its second season.

Based on our first look at the second season, it looks like the spinoff will finally live up to its potential.

If there was one thing I despised about The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1, it was the slow nature of it all.

Now that the truth is out there about Huck's connection to Elizabeth, it should result in some bigger swings.

Then, there's the whole connection to the Civic Republic Military. To date, they've been shadowy figures doing questionable things, meaning it's tough to understand their machinations.

Using Huck as an entrance to that world will probably benefit the story greatly because she was one of the standout characters of the first season.

Iris and Hope's quest for answers led them on quite the journey, but with Hope under the rule of the CRM and her sister still out there, the trailer teases some questionable moments for the sisters.

As you will recall, we learned in a closing scene of the first season that Hope and Iris together were the asset the CRM needed, but they thought it was just Hope.

Yep, it's going to be a tumultuous time.

As for Leo, his mission is going to take him to some dark places, especially when you consider he was slowly unraveling the lies Lyla was feeding him.

There's also a dark cloud hanging over viewers in the form of what will become of Leo when he's served his purpose.

We already witnessed what the CRM is getting up to with the test subjects.

With all of the drama, at least there will be some romance.

Felix has finally reunited with Will, who he thought was dead. That alone is sure to lead to a major shift in Felix.

After watching the trailer, we're cautiously optimistic that the final ten episodes will make the meandering first season worthwhile.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci, Annet Mahendru as Jennifer Mallick, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts, TWD: World Beyond fans!

The series returns October 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.