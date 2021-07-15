Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Nicky and Henry translate the cryptic map in time?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 12, the pair tried to find their way to the Forge.

Meanwhile, Althea and the family prepared for Po Po's arrival, but what did they learn?

Elsewhere, Zhilian had a plan to change the trajectory of the mission.

What did she have to say?

Use the video above to watch Kung Fu online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.