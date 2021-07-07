Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 9

Did Zach and Tori make the right call?

On Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 9, a playdate got out of hand quickly, leaving the young parents in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Amy and Chris decided to marry on Roloff Farms and it was set to bring two sides of the family together, but Amy was left feeling upset after Chris and Matt had a budding bromance.

Elsewhere, Matt had some big ideas for Caryn's new home.

How did Caryn feel about them?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.