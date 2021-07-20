Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 7

Who managed to get some coveted one-on-one time with Katie?

On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 7, hometown dates loomed, but not everyone was feeling optimistic when it became apparent Katie was not making time for all of the men.

Queen's in the Court - The Bachelorette

Meanwhile, four of the men joined her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico's Georgia O'Keefe.

Which of the men studied the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette?

Elsewhere, Katie was upset at the most harrowing rose ceremony of the season.

