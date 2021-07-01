Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Defining Women

Why did Erika leave Tom?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 7, a bombshell revelation came to light as headlines pointed to a very different reason.

A night on the town was derailed by all of the drama, leading to a big blowout fight between two of the women.

Meanwhile, tensions continued to mount between Crystal and Sutton after Sutton learned her frenemy was still talking about their argument.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.