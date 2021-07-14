Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Light As A Feather, Stiff As A Bored

What did Eboni reveal to the housewives?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 9, tensions mounted in Salem as Ramona continued to trash Eboni.

In a truly harrowing scene, Eboni shared a big secret with the women.

Meanwhile, Leah had to face up to the fact that she was changing, but was it for the better?

Elsewhere, Luann made a big career move.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.