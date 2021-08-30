CSI Vegas: CBS Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Revival

The world has changed since CSI was last on the air.

That's the main message to take from the trailer for the forthcoming revival, CSI: Vegas.

“Every case, every defendant that was put away with evidence from our lab has been called into question,” says Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) in the 90-second trailer.

The New CSI Cast

With a series of mistakes being unraveled, it certainly paves the way for a very different series.

The good news is that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) is in demand. He's asked to return to the CSI to see if he's ready to follow the truth again.

CSI: Vegas “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began,” reads the official logline.

New Evidence for Gil - CSI

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges (Wallace Langham)."

"This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City," it continues.

Six years will have passed by the time the series opens back up.

The series will feature a new crop of CSIs played by Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), and Jamie McShane (SEAL Team).

William Petersen and Jorja Fox

As previously reported, Paul Guilfoyle will also be a part of the revival, which for now, is set to be a limited series commitment.

The latest trailer comes over three months after the initial trailer, which was more of a chat with the people attached about the process of bringing the iconic franchise back.

Series executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer is in the clip and reveals that he and others associated with the show had "wanting to bring back CSI for a long time" because of its popularity.

"We're so thrilled for audiences to take on this new season."

Paul Guilfoyle attends "The Good Fight" World Premiere

Jason Tracey, another executive producer, teased that the new iteration will "go deeper and showcase some of what's new in criminal forensics."

"I don't think that we would be bringing the show back if we didn't have a way to leverage the epic run that the original had against the characters that we all want to watch."

Petersen also offered some words of wisdom, teasing that he's "excited" to return as CSI supervisor Gil Grissom.

"The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is different than the way they solve crimes now," he adds.

"It's a different world."

Grissom and Willows Return - CSI

Jorja Fox, who plays Sara Sidle, laughed and said that "the b— is back."

"Being back on set with CSI is more exciting than I even thought it was going to be."

She also shed some light on what's on tap.

"Sara meets this new, dynamic, intriguing force of criminalists that are on the front lines of fighting crime in Vegas."

Okay, CSI Fanatics, check out the trailer below, and be sure to check out CSI: Vegas when it launches October 6 at 10/9c on CBS.

