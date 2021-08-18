Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem: First Look and Premiere Date!

Days of Our Lives will take viewers beyond Salem next month.

Peacock has announced the five-part spinoff kicks off Monday, September 6, with new episodes made available daily.

The limited series finale is set for Friday, September 10.

Lisa Rinna is set as the lead of the spinoff, reprising her role as Billie Reed.

Eileen Davidson will also appear in the new series, but the streamer is not announcing her role.

Christie Clark (as Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will), and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny) will be a part of the spinoff.

They join Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli), and Sal Stowers (Lani).

"Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem," reads the logline.

"It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure," the logline continues, adding:

Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only “Days of our Lives” can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Taking the show to streaming is risky, but if it doesn't change the storylines on the NBC series, it might work out.

Alas, there will be a conflict of opinion on this one.

What are your thoughts on this being a streaming exclusive?

Hit the comments below.

