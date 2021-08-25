Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer Teases More Huge Returns, Lots of Drama

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is shaping up to be an exciting spinoff of the beloved daytime soap.

The new series, premiering Monday, September 6, will roll out each weekday that week and will wrap with its fifth episode on Friday, September 10.

Peacock has now announced the spinoff will be available on the ad-supported Peacock free subscription, which is good news for fans who don't use Peacock regularly.

The trailer, released Wednesday, confirms the return of Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan).

Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), the iconic Canadian drag queen famously known for her Lisa Rinna impersonation, will also guest star in the limited series.

The trailer also confirms Eileen Davidson will be playing Kristen DiMera/Susan Banks.

The cast of the special series also features Christie Clark (Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will), and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny).

Of course, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Greg Rikaart (Leo) Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli), and Sal Stowers (Lani) will also star.

The official logline gets us started with a lot of information, starting with the fact that the action takes place over a long weekend.

During that weekend, John and Marlena will travel to Zurich. Wonder if it's really Zurich??

Ben and Ciara will have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Romance has been missing from Salem, so we're eager to get into that groove.

Meanwhile, Chad will visit some old friends in Phoenix. Holy moly, this is a worldwide excursion!

And, finally, Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli will vacation in Miami.

But, wait! There's more!

They will all "find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem."

Of course.

"It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.”

The official trailer teases some huge events, including Billie coming into contact with Jackie Cox.

The mystery surrounding the stolen jewels should make for the soapy goodness we've been craving for a while.

Seriously. How fun and out of the ordinary does this sound??

Even more, we're sure there will be some more surprises along the way!

Check out the clip below:

