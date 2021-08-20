Grey's Anatomy: Peter Gallagher Lands Recurring Role

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 is a little over a month away, and we have some new casting news.

Per Deadline, Peter Gallagher has landed a recurring role as Dr. Alan Hamilton.

Alan had a close connection to Meredith's mother, Ellis (Kate Burton), so we're sure this is going to be a major storyline.

It was recently reported that Burton would also be back for multiple episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 18, so it sure sounds like Meredith will be getting a blast from the past.

While we know Eliis was killed off early in the show's run, the series has been known to bring deceased characters back.

Still, it will be interesting to find out the significance of Alan's relationship with Ellis, and how it brings the character back into Meredith's life.

Meredith spent much of Grey's Anatomy Season 17 in a coma on a dream-like beach that brought back former stars to the show.

Gallagher, best known for his role as Sandy Cohen on The OC, is set to be a pivotal part of the arc.

In recent years, Gallagher has appeared on Grace and Frankie, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Law & Order: SVU.

He also had a scene-stealing role in Palm Springs, opposite Andy Samberg and Cristina Milioti.

Grey's Anatomy's reliance on past characters, as well as the ongoing negotiations with the cast, has made many wonder whether the end is approaching.

ABC previously announced that Ellen Pompeo had upped her deal for Season 18, and given the star's comments that she might give up acting once the series ends, it certainly seems like the show could be on the way out.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment when the show was renewed.

“Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television.

"We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said Vernoff.

“Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel."

"Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.