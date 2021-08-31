TLC Sets Premiere Dates for Sister Wives, 1000lb Sisters, & More!

As the summer months come to a close, TLC has a lot of shows set to hit the air on its impressive autumn schedule.

The cabler, which continues to be the #1 ad-supported cable network for women in prime, will bring back a string of fan-favorites before the year is over.

With this upcoming fall slate, TLC promises to deliver more fan-favorite personalities to entertain and charm.

Sister Wives, which has become a bit long in the tooth, is coming back.

The highly anticipated new season arrives Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.

"Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine’s desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them," reads the logline for the new season.

"When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears."

"A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn."

"Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well, the logline continues.

"As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays."

"Both Janelle and Christine’s families refuse to follow Kody’s COVID rules. Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future."

Sounds like another dramatic season for the Brown family.

Meanwhile, I Am Jazz returns on Tuesday, November 30, at 10pm ET/PT.

"In 2018 Jazz Jennings underwent groundbreaking affirmation surgery to align her body with her mind," teases the spoilery synopsis for the new batch of episodes.

"Although she experienced complications, Jazz emerged stronger and happier than ever. Upon graduating as Valedictorian of her high school, Jazz was accepted to Harvard University," it continues.

"Prior to her first semester, she experienced a mental health condition, so she took a gap year, allowing her to focus and get back on track to feel more like herself," the logline teases.

"While Jazz is excited to get to Harvard, she is worried she will be taking on a lot in addition to dealing with her significant weight gain over the course of the pandemic."

"With her eye on the Harvard prize, Jazz embarks on a weight loss program and throws herself into an internship with a plastic surgeon."

"This season also highlights the strength of the Jennings family and their bond. Jazz’s older brother Sander has found his passion in being a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community and considers dating a beautiful trans woman who has caught his eye," we learn.

"Meanwhile, Griffen enters his second year of Law School and Ari is off to Arkansas for her PH.D. And finally, as many parents can relate to, Jeanette and Greg will find themselves at home as empty nesters!"

Also on the schedule is:

- The 1000lb Sisters Season, which arrives Monday, November 15, in the 10/9c slot.

- The Family Chantel, which launches Monday, October 11 at 8/7c.

- 7 Little Johnsons, which premieres Tuesday, November 16, at 9/8c.

- My 600lb Life, which returns on Wednesday, November 10 at 8/7c.

