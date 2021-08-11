TV Ratings: Fantasy Island Premieres Low, Stargirl Returns Down

It was a night of mixed results for the broadcast networks on Tuesday night.

We had some exciting premieres in the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympics coverage, but there were some surprises.

We'll start with Fantasy Island.

We loved Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 1, but the show launched at 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

While this number improved the slot (1.2 million/0.3 rating), FOX probably expected better given the promotion.

Opening FOX's night was Lego Masters at 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on The CW, Stargirl returned at 750,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

This is down quite a bit from last year's premiere and down a bit from the freshman average (860,000 viewers/0.2 rating).

Closing out the night on The CW was the return of Superman and Lois, which was at 753,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent returned at 6.9 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- matching its season highs.

College Bowl had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Over on CBS, Love Island had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

