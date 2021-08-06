Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 24

Was Jwoww happy with her prize?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 24, things took a turn when Snooki arrived to surprise her friend on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Mike still wanted to get to the root cause of the issues in the house, so he set out to get the stories from his housemates.

What did he learn, and more importantly, did it stop all of the drama?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.