Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 13

Did Amy find the right dress?

Things got real on Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 13 when it was time to hit up the store.

Meanwhile, Matt continued to prepare the farm as some of Amy's friends worried that getting married on the farm may come with unwanted surprises.

How did Chris feel about the unwanted drama surrounding the nuptials?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.