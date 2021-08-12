Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Circle of Distrust

Did Erika ice Garcelle out of the group?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 12, the housewives regrouped after some controversial headlines about Erika.

In an attempt to get ahead of the narrative, she set out to get the upper hand.

Meanwhile, Sutton called an emergency meeting after recent events, but she left some of the women off the list.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.