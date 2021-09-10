CSI Creator Says Revival Could Bring Back More Original Stars

CSI gets back on the case next month with the new series, CSI: Vegas.

TV Fanatic attended the Television Critics Association panel for the highly-anticipated revival, and the creative forces have teased more original stars could be in the mix.

As previously reported, franchise veterans William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, and Paul Guilfoyle are set to play a part in the new series, alongside newcomers Paula Newsome, Mandeep Dhillon, Matt Lauria, and Mel Rodriguez.

“Anytime we can get any of our veterans back, it’s such a great plus for all of our fans,” CSI creator and CSI: Vegas EP Anthony Zuiker shared during the panel.

“We have a couple more surprises in store. I could probably say that. But the fantastic blend of the original cast members with a brand new, diverse team in 2021 and beyond is such a great treat for the CSI fans and the franchise.”

Jason Tracey, the creator, and EP of the new series, said that the series will still have the case of the week, but it would also feature “a serialized arc that you saw begins in kind of dramatic fashion with an attack on Brass and on the lab itself."

This event "sets in motion something that Grissom (Petersen) and Sara (Fox) primarily drive through the course of the season, but becomes something that involves all of our new characters as well.”

It's good to know the series will still have some of the crucial elements of the original. We've already watched the first episodes, and there's truly something for new fans and old in the series.

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges," reads the logline for the project.

"This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best —follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

CBS officially picked up the revival earlier this year.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, when the series was ordered.

“We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox."

"Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.