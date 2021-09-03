Dancing With the Stars Casts Beverly Hills, 90210 Star, Lori Loughlin's Daughter, & More!

We are just weeks away from the debut of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, and more new cast members have been revealed.

Per TMZ, Brian Austin Green is the latest addition to the cast.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 is set to be officially announced as a cast member on GMA next week, alongside the rest of the cast.

But, thanks to TMZ, we can shed light on some more names attached to the reality series.

Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, who was embroiled in the college admissions scandal, is set to star on the series.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran Kenya Moore, is set to join the cast, and it's no surprise.

DWTS loves reality TV stars because producers like the younger demographic those shows pull in.

Moore should be a fun new addition to the show, so we're definitely rooting for her.

NBA Baller Imam Shumpert is also set to join the cast, according to the outlet.

The above cast members join the officially announced JoJo Siwa and USA gymnast Suni Lee, meaning we know just under half the cast so far.

Alas, any of the above could change between now and the official announcement, as well as between the official announcement and premiere date.

COVID-19 has made the TV industry very unpredictable.

News of Siwa and Lee's involvement broke last month during ABC's TCA panel.

"I am so excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be excited about this," host Tyra Banks said of the news.

"I think it's going to save lives. It's going to change lives. It's going to make a lot of noise and the noise that needs to be made."

"For the first time ever, we're going to have a same-sex couple on the show," executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed.

"JoJo is going to be paired with a female pro dancer, who will be revealed on the premiere. We are so, so excited that JoJo, you're doing this, and for everyone to experience it."

Siwa then opened up about the exciting announcement.

"I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," she said.

"I think it's really special that, not only now do I get to share with the world that you're going to love who you want to love, but also you can dance with who you want to dance with."

"There are a lot of barriers we're going to have to break through. Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear?" she continued.

"It's all something that I'm looking forward to and doing something that's never been done before. It's going to be tricky but it's going to give so much to people out there."

"People of the LGBTQ community, everyone. People who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of, 'Wait a second? A girl can dance with a girl?' Obviously, why not? I think that's really special that I get to do that on this show. I'm so excited."

The series returns on September 20.

