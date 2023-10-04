Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Dancing With the Stars Exit: "I Appreciate the Tremendous Amount [of] Love and Support"

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after becoming the second contestant voted off Dancing With the Stars Season 32.

The Zoey 102 star was sent home during Tuesday's shocking episode and was clear about having no regrets during her short tenure on the series.

"Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount [of] love and support," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"This was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week."

Spears also opened up about being paired up with pro Alan Bersten.

"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for."

She reminded fans that she was donating her weekly earnings to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

"I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and that's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do."

Spears' Sweet Magnolias costar Joanna Garcia Swisher had nothing but praise in the comments section.

"So proud of you! Your willingness to open yourself up to new things that challenge you is amazing to watch and an unbelievable example for your girls (and mine!) to see…and I know that everything you do is for Maddie and Ivey," Swisher wrote.

"PS you were amazing and absolutely should still be in this competition 🥹."

Fellow contestant Harry Jowsey wrote, "You did so well. We are gonna miss you."

Pro dancer Pasha Pashkov added, "You did amazing tonight."

Jamie Lynn and Alan didn't get off to the best start on Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Episode 1, scoring 15 out of 30.

Still, they managed to avoid the dreaded bottom two... until this week.

Their Cha-Cha to "Shake Senora" by Pitbull ft. T-Pain and Sean Paul was a marked improvement on their first performance, but it only netted them 16 out of 30.

They were in the bottom alongside Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart, whom the judges saved for another week.

Truthfully, there were worse performances (Hey, there, Mauricio Umansky!), but we'll never understand how these things work out when the voting statistics are arbitrary numbers.

What are your thoughts on Jamie Lynn and Alan dancing out of the competition?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of DWTS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.