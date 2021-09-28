Law & Order Returning to NBC!!

We foresee a time when franchises air three hours of every night across broadcast.

NBC has greenlit a Law & Order revival, and we can only imagine that it will soon be paired with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order ran for 20 seasons, so the revival is launching right into Law & Order Season 21 at NBC.

This straight-to-series pickup of the show that launched Dick Wolf's franchise will find Rick Eid as showrunner.

It doesn't come as a surprise, as the two of them have worked together frequently.

While there have been a few unsuccessful franchise spinoffs and some that never got out of the water, it is one of the most successful franchises in TV history.

Wolf, who will remain credited as the show's creator and executive producer said, "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine."

There isn't an episode count available or a date when we might expect Law & Order to return to the air.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that some of the original cast members are expected to return.

We also don't know what kind of roles returning characters would play in the new iteration. For example, CSI has returning characters who play an entirely different role within the scope of the new show.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere"

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

Wolf has a massive deal right now that includes streaming deals for all of his currently running shows, which includes the Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago franchises.

What do you think about this stunning news??

