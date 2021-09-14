Succession Season 3: HBO (Finally!) Confirms Premiere Date

The long wait for Succession is almost over.

HBO has finally revealed the prestige drama from Jesse Armstrong, will debut its nine-episode season Sunday, October 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

The premiere date means the series will have been off the air for a full two years between seasons, but hey, at least the new episodes are a little over a month away.

What can we expect from Succession Season 3?

"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances," reads the logline.

"Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war," the ominous synopsis concludes.

Sounds pretty terrifying, right?

This family knows how to hold a grudge, and power will, once again, be the driving force for them.

The Succession Season 3 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

Also on the cast is Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

Executive producers include Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

The award-winning drama series, whose second season won a total of seven Emmys(R), including Outstanding Drama Series, also got some new key art, which you can see at the top of this post.

"Make Your Move," is the tagline, which confirms what we all expected:

The family will be at war in the name of outmaneuvering one another.

The long wait between seasons can be attributed to COVID-19, which scuppered production.

Several TV shows and movies were delayed as a result, and some HBO shows pivoted to get fresh content on the air.

Euphoria went with two special episodes produced with a limited cast and production team to whet the appetites of fans for the long-in-the-works second season.

