TV Ratings: Law & Order: SVU Leads in Total Viewers, The Masked Singer Takes Demo Crown

For premiere week, Thursday was quieter than you'd expect.

We'll start with NBC.

Law & Order: SVU returned with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating across two hours.

The veteran procedural was up from its recently wrapped 22nd season finale, and on par with its prior season average.

Law & Order: Organized Crime followed with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- on par with its freshman finale.

The series is, of course, down from its high-flying series premiere earlier this year.

However, the show is a solid option for a 10 p.m. show on the broadcast networks, and the battle between it and Big Sky for the demo crown should be fun.

Big Sky faltered in the second half of its first season on Tuesdays, but with a Grey's fueled lead-in, it should perk up a bit with a new mystery.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer had the second part of its season premiere at 4.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- leading the demo in the night.

The show is down, but it remains a solid option on the broadcast networks.

Alter Ego's second episode took a big hit. The new series delivered 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (3.5 million/0.8 rating) lost some ground in the ratings amid stiffer competition.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.