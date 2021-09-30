TV Ratings: Reality Scores as Scripted Suffers

Reality TV continues to be a big attraction on the broadcast networks.

Survivor Season 41 Episode 2 managed 5.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- off a bit vs. last week's two-hour premiere.

The two-hour finale of Big Brother had 3.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in its first hour but slipped to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the second.

These numbers are solid for both shows.

The Masked Singer was another reality TV success story for the broadcast networks, picking up 4.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The series dipped vs. last week to another possible series low.

Alter Ego also dipped vs. last week's premiere to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.1 million/0.5 rating), The Wonder Years (2.6 million/0.5 rating), The Conners (3.4 million/0.5 rating), and Home Economics (2.1 million/0.3 rating) all dropped opposite stiffer competition.

A Million Little Things was steady at 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Last week's premiere was weak, and after the rest of the network's roster dipped, well, it looks a bit better.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.5 million/0.7 rating) Chicago Fire (7.1 million/0.8 rating), and Chicago PD (6.1 million/0.7 rating) remained the shows to beat in total viewers.

We have the ABC premieres tonight, which should give the network some mileage.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.