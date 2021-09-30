A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Not the Plan

Finally, we know what happened on the night of Peter's attack, and it's not good.

Gary has made a mess for himself on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2, and he'll blow everything apart trying to crawl out of it, assuming he can.

In the interim, Eddie and Katherine have both found some new friends that are good for them.

Is there any way Gary can get out of this? While he didn't do the worst deeds on the night of Peter's attack, things aren't looking good for him right now.

He's the only one that Detective Saunders is even looking at, and the man is keen to get to the bottom of what happened to Peter.

In many ways, it's frustrating that this detective appears to show more interest in what happened to a suspected sexual offender than his victims.

Saunders didn't show this much dedication or interest when he looked into Sophie's case. And yet, at the rate the detective is going, Peter will get justice before Sophie or the others ever will.

Isn't that a b*tch? It's aggravating!

For now, Gary's alibi with his father holds, but it can come apart if the detective pokes at it enough, and based on the way he showed up at the basketball court to question Gary, he intends to be thorough.

Detective Saunders: Peter Benoit is in a coma.

The worse part about all of this is everything got out of hand. Gary intended to give Christopher a bit of closure and scare Peter some. He wanted Peter to admit to what he did.

But was part of that plan recording a confession or something?

What was the point of getting Peter to confess if nothing else could come from it?

Gary didn't anticipate that a highly emotional Christopher would be the biggest and worst wildcard you could imagine for something like that.

In under five minutes, Christopher went rogue, bringing up Layla's name, despite Gary attempting to change his voice and speak in generalities. By the time he pulled the hood off of Peter and demanded that Peter look at him, it had gotten out of control.

Everything can turn quickly, and it's a terrifying thought. Does it make it better or worse that Gary left Peter alone with an irate Christopher after instigating the entire thing?

Nothing good was going to come from Christopher alone with Peter, but Gary left anyway. Now, Peter is in a coma, Christopher is a wildcard, and the cops have Gary in their sights.

Christopher is already spiraling, and he's not a reliable person. His appearance in Gary's backseat didn't bode well for Gary at all. He's unraveling already, and we can't be too sure that he'll point the finger at Gary if it comes down to it.

He didn't take too well to Gary's irritated reminder that they need to stay away from one another. Gary's biting responses to a wrecked Christopher could be a nail in his coffin.

Sadly, everything else in his personal life is falling into place. He and Darcy are in the best place they can be, and her happiness comes with this sense of foreboding.

Inevitably, when Darcy finds out the truth about Gary's actions that night, it could ruin their relationship. She's not the type who would take kindly to what he did. She wouldn't want that around Liam.

It was evident when she gave him some sage advice about not being Liam's friend and the importance of accountability.

Liam's owning up to breaking that woman's hideous figurine instead of hiding it, as Gary opted to do, led to them securing their new home.

Darcy is getting everything in line for them to start their new life together, but the escalation of the Peter situation will come crashing down on all of them.

If that happens, do you think they'll tease Gary and Maggie again? At the moment, it doesn't seem as if those two will ever be in the same orbit as romantic partners.

And there's reason to believe that Maggie may hit it off with Nick, the weather and traffic guy.

He was such a grouch, and they didn't get off on the best foot at all. In many ways, his behavior was unnecessary and rude. However, he made some valid points about the importance of his job and time.

Maggie is self-righteous, and while she's always on this quest to do good, and she does, Maggie tends to overlook the importance of what others offer.

Her phone call with Jonah was important, and there's no denying it. She was talking this young boy through something serious. However, she was dismissive of what Nick brings to the table.

It'd be quintessential AMLT if Jonah's mother is the woman who hit Eddie. You can see this series going there with the storyline.

The show loves all of these little connections, like how the Howards ran into a former Someday employee at the Alligator place on their fun date.

Gina is having a hard time trying to find a new place to do what she loves, and I don't know if this chain restaurant is what one had in mind for her at all.

However, it was cute to see Rome go to such great lengths to cheer Gina up. Losing her dream restaurant and going for cooking jobs is bad enough. The lack of interest they showed in her made things worse.

But her friend will get her a position at the other restaurant, and she'll probably grow to like it. The menu had items Gina never considered before, and the food was delicious.

She's passionate about food, and maybe there's someone at that location who can teach her things and inspire her.

Rome was the MVP for cheering up Gina, but he also set Katherine and Shanice up. The friendship between Rome and Katherine is criminally underrated, and we deserve more of it.

But if we don't get much of that, at least we have something fun and new with Katherine and Shanice.

Starstruck Katherine was adorable, and Shanice was more amused than anything else that Katherine couldn't manage to be herself without devolving into an awkward fangirl.

It was nice to see Katherine smile and connect with someone. It also helped that she didn't have the same history with Shanice as she does with everyone else in the group.

They could start fresh, and both of them could bond as recent divorcees. Their conversations were the type of things that Katherine needed to hear from someone outside of their circle of friends.

It mattered more in that way.

Katherine isn't wrong for putting herself first. And while Theo must know about keeping his word and the binding nature of vows, he also should know how to do what's best for himself.

Shanice understood that as a single mother with a daughter. As much as she wanted Keana to have a stable life and family, as a young girl, her daughter needed to see that it's okay to leave a relationship if it doesn't serve her well.

They didn't have to do the same things as their parents and sacrifice their happiness in that way, as it trickles down and affects the kids.

Theo and Keana seemed to hit it off well, too, and it would be precious if Theo experiences a new crush!

Eddie's new friendship with Russ will bode well for him too.

Russ is such an instantly likable character. He, too, is in a wheelchair. You can tell the series is trying to take some of the criticisms about that storyline to heart.

Russ is beyond positive in his outlook, and he doesn't view his wheelchair as this thing that's trapping him and keeping him from living his life.

His accident was such a shocking thing. Who would imagine falling off a stepladder would change a person's life in such a way?

But Russ has a positive outlook about everything, doesn't wallow, and he is already giving Eddie valuable advice. They also spoke about relationships, dating, and moving forward.

Christopher: Go home.

Gary: Christopher.

Eddie didn't spend the time claiming that Katherine left him because of his accident, and he expressed some of the ways he felt lost.

Russ advising Eddie to get a job was something that Eddie was long overdue to try. If nothing more than for the sake of socializing again, setting a routine, and having something set that'll be good for him as a recovering addict.

Unfortunately, Eddie may have traded in one addiction for another, and he found a new place to direct his blame, the woman he hit him.

He went for a job, but of course, it's at Halpert's, the store he heard in the background during that phone call.

If his sole reason for getting a job there is to find this woman and, do what exactly? What's Eddie's plan?

He could confront this woman, and it won't help him walk again, erase his sobriety struggles, or salvage his marriage.

He lacks self-restraint. Eddie barely made it out of the store after turning in his application before he was following a woman and yelling at her, thinking that because she looked at him, she was the woman who hit him.

Eddie's behavior with his fan was annoying, and he didn't even give the woman an autograph or take a picture with her.

But that mysterious woman at the end is probably the actual woman who hit him, right? If so, this storyline will be a doozy.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Are you shocked by what happened that night with Peter? Are you worried about what this means for Gary?

Did you like Katherine and Shanice becoming friends?

What did you think of Russ? Will Maggie and Nick end up an item?

