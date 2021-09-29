Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Time is running out!

The residents of Bachelor in Paradise questioned their time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 10, while making big moves.

Ahead of the most important rose ceremony yet, the tension between Ivan and Aaron escalated to a worrying point.

However, a shocking discovery had everyone stitching sides.

With newcomers hitting the beach, it was time to take another sun-soaked visit to paradise.

How did it all play out?

