Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Which of the men got the boot?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 5, tensions mounted as a storm brewed when it came to the women picking which men to give a rose.

However, Lance Bass dropped another surprise on the people in paradise.

Meanwhile, Becca Kufrin arrived in paradise with a rose, something that shocked some of the others.

Elsewhere, More familiar faces arrived, but it also meant that some of the relationships were put to the test.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.