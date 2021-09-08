Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Don't Give Up on Me

How did Tyler and Catelynn feel about their pregnancy?

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 13, things took a turn when the pair learned the gender of their unborn child with an at-home test.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie went home to Oklahoma to surprise her dad.

However, she realized he was struggling with depression and set out to find a way to help him.

Elsewhere, Amber learned that her daughter was not ready to forgive her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.