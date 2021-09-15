Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 14

Did Maci manage to get through to Ryan and Mackenzie?

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 14, the warring families questioned everything they thought they knew about each other when tabloid stories threatened to divide them.

Meanwhile, Amber struggled to get the validation she needed from her daughter.

Was there a way forward for her to act like a mother?

Elsewhere, Tyler and Catelynn prepared for the arrival of their new child.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.