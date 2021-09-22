Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 15

Did Amber make the right call?

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15, she revealed her intention to return to education to earn a degree in psychology.

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy for her, making her question her big decision.

How did Leah feel about the news?

Meanwhile, Catelynn asked Tyler to listen to how she truly felt after they had another argument about communication.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie shed light on how her relationship was finally flourishing.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.