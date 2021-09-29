Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 16

Did Amber manage to get through to Leah?

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 16, the drama was at a high when Amber sent her daughter an emotional message.

Amber felt like her feud with Gary and Kristina was impacting her relationship with her daughter.

Elsewhere, Kailyn had some choice words for a critic of her podcast.

What did she have to say?

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.