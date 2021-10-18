A Million Little Things Round Table: Will Peter Blackmail Gary?!

Everything is falling apart around Gary.

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 4, Darcy figured out the truth and broke things off with Gary, and Peter contacted him and stated he remembered everything. Meanwhile, Eddie met the woman who hit him.

Join TV Fanatics Laura Nowak, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori as they discuss the hour.

Did Darcy make the right decision, breaking up with Gary after addressing his lies? Is this the last of Darcy?

Laura: I hope it's not the last of Darcy. I love Darcy and Gary.

I understand she made that decision as a mom, but my heart broke for Gary. Even though it was a stupid decision, he attacked Peter because he was trying to be a surrogate dad to Sophie. He tries to take care of everyone, and now he's paying the price. So my heart hurts.

Christine: Yes. Darcy made the right decision for both her and Liam. She can't live in fear of the police arresting Gary, perhaps in front of her son.

I love Gary, but what he did wasn't incredibly stupid. It didn't help Sophie, and it put Gary, Christopher, and both of their families in jeopardy.

As for Darcy, I love her! I love her and Gary together, so I hope there's some way that they can make their way back to one another in the future.

Jack: I understood why she did it, but I was confused. She both broke up with him and more or less offered to cover for him. I also really wanted to know how they explained this to Liam and was annoyed that we didn't get to see that.

I love Gary and Darcy together and hope that this isn't the last we see of Darcy.

Why do you think Peter lied to Detective Saunders but called Gary? What's his plan?

Laura: I'm not sure what Peter's plan is, but I'm worried for Gary. It won't be good.

Christine: Peter might try to get Gary to convince Sophie to recant her story to save his reputation.

If Sophie says in public that she lied, then Peter will say that her beloved Uncle Gary wasn't the man who attacked him. It's a good plan for Peter, but I don't know if Sophie or Gary could live with it.

Jack: There's been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks that Peter may try to blackmail Gary, and I have a feeling that's what this is all about. I don't know exactly what he will want in return, but what Christine said above makes sense.

Does it seem like Eddie has accepted where he is in life now? Did you expect Natalie to have a tragic story and reason for the accident?

Laura: I think so. I admit that I was distracted by Rachel Nichols (Natalie) looking so different than what I remember. I didn't expect the tragic story, but it was obvious Eddie felt for her.

Christine: Yes, I expected Natalie to have some backstory to explain why she hit Eddie, but this storyline felt like a bit of a waste of time. If nothing else, I guess Eddie got his answers, and now he can move on. I think he's ready for that.

Jack: Maybe I'm cynical, but I didn't believe Natalie's story. At first, she had no excuse whatsoever, and then when Eddie wouldn't accept her apology, she gave him this sad story of escaping from abuse, and my BS radar started going off.

Either way, I was left with the feeling of "that's it?" She was a random stranger, nothing to do with him or with the lake house or anything, just a woman who happened to hit him. Why bother with this?

Do you think Maggie needs a stronger storyline? How about Gina?

Laura: I would like to see Maggie have a stronger storyline. I don't necessarily want her to date Gary, but I'm hoping she'll be involved in the aftermath of that and Sophie's continuing healing.

Gina does need one too. I'm mildly curious about her new friendship with the cook that recently got out of prison. Gina is good at helping underdogs.

Christine: Yes, to both. Maggie hosting her own radio show has some potential, but I prefer her interacting with Sophie and the rest of the group. I also don't want her to get back together with Gary. It feels like they've both successfully moved on.

And Gina needs something too. I wonder if she'll try to start up a new restaurant and actively look to hire former felons looking to start over.

Jack: I like Gina's friendship with the cook who just got out of prison, and I hope it leads somewhere.

I don't mind Maggie's story about hosting her own radio show. But all that drama over her stupid comment was unnecessary, and it's unrealistic that she would be considered for a full-time show after that, considering why Dr. Stacy got fired.

What are your thoughts on Rome's movie situation? Is it upsetting that he can never seem to win?

Laura: I was so excited for him at the beginning of the episode. It is frustrating that he can't succeed. It was nice seeing that his dad was proud of him no matter what. They've come a long way, so it warmed my heart that Walter wanted to brag about his son.

Christine: Um, I know this is a TV show, but all of this supposedly happened in the span of a day. Rome hadn't actually signed a contract and couldn't have cashed a check, so it seems like he could have easily backed out to this deal.

But setting that aside, they don't call it the entertainment business for nothing. It can be a challenging industry, and it's not unusual to experience a lot of setbacks along the way.

But the best moment was Walter being proud of Rome. We haven't seen enough of Walter this season, and this father/son moment was perfect.

Jack: Walter being proud of Rome was the real prize here, though I agree with Christine that Rome could have backed out of the deal and put his movie back in the festival.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Laura: At the end, when Eddie told Theo about never walking again. It was refreshing and sweet, and I love their father and son relationship.

I'd like to add that I think this is the weakest season, and I'm having trouble finding lots to like. I hope it improves.

Christine: Oddly enough, it was Darcy breaking up with Gary. I hated it, but I completely understood why she was doing it, and it broke my heart along with hers and Gary's.

Jack: I loved Eddie and Theo's conversation, as well as Walter and Rome's. Father-son moments for the win!

I enjoyed some of Gary's exchanges with Liam too, which made the whole Darcy situation even more heartbreaking.

And finally, Gina's conversation with the other cook. When I was in social work school, I worked in the criminal justice system, so I'm excited about this story.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics.

A Million Little Things returns Wednesday, October. 27 on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.