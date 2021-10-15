Chicago Fire Cast Celebrates 200th Episode as Original Star's Future Remains in Doubt

It's hard to believe that Chicago Fire is in its 10th season, but even harder to believe we're approaching episode 200!

When the show started back in 2012, there were questions about how long it would last because the ratings were not as strong as they could have been.

Now, nine years later, the show has blossomed into a bonafide hit, becoming one of the most-watched shows in the U.S.

It also started a franchise, with shows including Chicago Med, PD, and Justice (RIP!).

With the 200th episode set to air next week, the cast and crew celebrated with an event and a super cool cake.

Seriously, we want some of that cake, you guys!

News of the cast celebrating the milestone installment comes just days ahead of its debut (October 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC).

The episode will also answer the burning question we've all had on our minds here at TV Fanatic:

Will Jesse Spencer exit the series as Casey?

We couldn't imagine the show without him, but after losing so many characters over the years, Spencer sticking with the series for almost a decade is admirable.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know that Casey is questioning his position in Chicago after visiting Griffin and Ben in Oregon.

The kids were initially being looked after by their aunt, but she skipped town, and Casey believed one of them was on drugs.

When Casey learned they were likely headed to separate foster homes, Casey offered to bring them back to Chicago and raise them, but the social work didn't think it was a good idea to uproot them.

Upon returning to Chicago, Casey was understandably in a different headspace than when he left and revealed to Herrmann that his time in Chicago could be up.

“We’ve always said any firefighter’s child is every firefighter’s child,” Casey said told his longtime friend.

“Herrmann, I think I have to move to Oregon, take care of those boys.”

“I gotta be honest, it breaks my heart to hear you say that, because it means you leaving 51, but… it’s what Andy would have wanted,” said Herrmann.

The official trailer for the episode teases Casey's exit, but not before a last-ditch attempt to have Brett leave with him.

The cast also includes Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Eamonn Walker.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.