Dancing With the Stars: Cody Rigsby Contracts COVID-19 After Partner Cheryl Burke's Positive Test

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke's future on the current season of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is looking more uncertain than ever.

Rigsby revealed to fans in an Instagram video that he has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after his pro dance partner revealed her own diagnosis.

“Hi, friends. It’s me, and I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you, but here it is: I have tested positive for COVID again," Rigsby shared in a video, adding that it was the second time this year for him.

The star said that while he had mild symptoms, but “in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that.”

There's no telling at this stage what the ABC hit plans to do with regards to his time in the competition, with the star sharing:

“We are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer.”

The announcement comes four days after Burke revealed her own diagnosis on Sunday.

“OK, guys, so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke shared in a video on social media.

“I’ve been feeling progressively worse."

"The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t, to be quite honest."

“It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow,” she continued.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude.”

As expected, both Burke and Rigsby were absent from Monday's new episode, and the show used a taping of a rehearsal as their judged performance.

They scored 24/40 -- a decent result that allowed them to stay in the competition for another week.

Now, it looks like the series will probably be parting ways with them. Burke's quarantine will likely not end until early next week, and Rigsby's will make it difficult for them to, you know, rehearse.

The show will likely reveal their fate in the process on Monday because ABC likes to keep viewers tuning in to learn of these results.

