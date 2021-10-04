Days of Our Spoilers for the Week of 10-04-21: Supernatural and Other Threats

Watch out, Salem!

Though Marlena tried to fight it, the Devil is back in control on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-04-21, and it's already wreaking havoc. Will it influence Ben in the wrong direction when he consults Marlena about his fear of having children?

There's also quite a bit of more realistic drama headed Salem's way. Read on for spoilers!

According to the spoiler video, a few couples are moving forward with matters of the heart while Marlena is fighting with an evil spirit.

EJ finally takes Nicole out to dinner while Chad and Abby and Gabi, and Jake both enjoy time in their bedrooms.

The good news is that Nicole and EJ's ridiculous attempt at a redo will likely be short-lived, as the two are supposed to run into Rafe and Ava.

Will Nicole and EJ's date spark enough jealousy for everyone to realize that Nicole is Rafe's true love?

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady hasn't given up on getting Chloe for himself regardless of what he said to Victor, and Philip appears to fly into another jealous rage.

But could this all be a ruse meant to convince Gabi and Jake that their plan is working?

After all, Philip knows that Gabi is trying to sabotage him, and he's not above playing games of his own. And it would be super sweet if he and Brady ended up working together to defeat her instead of fighting over Chloe all the time!

There's plenty more going on in Salem. Scroll down to check out our complete list of spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-04-21.

Doug tries to stop Marlena from harming Julie.

The Devil knocked Julie out on Friday, but what is Doug going to do about it?

He's on oxygen and can barely speak.

Hopefully, this is resolved without Doug agreeing to let the Devil possess him again, leaving Julie alone! Either way, will John FINALLY realize Doug has a point when Julie's found unconscious in Doug's room?

Rafe and Ava have an awkward run-in with Nicole and EJ.

This should be good!

My dream is that it ends with Rafe realizing he's in love with Nicole and Ava bowing out gracefully, but that would be too easy.

EJ will likely spend the date needling Rafe instead of paying attention to Nicole... will Rafe's reactions cause problems for Rafe and Ava?

Chanel interrupts Eli and Lani's romantic evening.

Please tell me that Chanel doesn't walk in on a naked Eli again!

That got old several incidents ago. Let's find some other way for Chanel to interfere with Lani and Eli's plans, please.

This probably all has to do with the surprise Abe is preparing for Paulina but will Chanel accidentally ruin it?

Abe pops the question to Paulina.

It's way too soon for Abe to be doing this, but whatever.

I like Abe and Paulina as a couple, but with this ridiculous paternity secret hanging over their heads, it's obvious what's going to happen here: the truth will come out at the wedding, and Abe will call the whole thing off.

Oh well. I guess I'll enjoy these romantic scenes while they last.

Maggie returns home and shares sad news with Brady and Chloe.

While this sounds ominous, it can only be that Summer has passed away.

Maggie left town to tend to her dying daughter, so no other type of sad news would make any sense.

The bigger question is whether Maggie will think Brady and Chloe are a couple and, if so, what her reaction will be to learning that Chloe is dating Philip.

Brady invites Chloe to join him and Rachel on a fall outing.

Of course, he does.

Despite his insistence that he doesn't want to help Victor break up Chloe and Philip, it looks like that's just what he's doing.

Is there an innocent explanation here, or is this part of Brady's plan to steal Chloe away from his uncle?

Gabi demands the truth from Jake.

With the fall spoiler video suggesting that Philip accuses Jake of being a hitman, this spoiler can only be about that.

Gabi already asked Jake once to put a hit out on Ava, and he refused. She knows he has a history with the mob and shouldn't be upset to learn he might have killed people before.

However, he said he didn't, so Philip's accusation might cause some unnecessary drama here.

Philip issues Gabi an ultimatum.

I wish Philip would just fire her and be done with it.

But instead, he's probably going to tell her to give Ava her company or else she's gone.

I don't see Gabi agreeing to this any too easily. This might make for some compelling drama!

Philip lashes out at Chloe for her "betrayal."

Please, soap gods, let this be a ruse!

Philip and Chloe have gone around in circles over Philip's jealousy, and he's promised to do better.

It's enough already. But if this is a trick to trap Gabi and Jake, I'm all for it.

The Devil's got control of Marlena.

The Devil will likely be almost as good at therapy as Hattie was when she pretended to be Marlena.

And with Ben coming to see Marlena, it's likely going to influence him to move in the completely wrong direction.

Ben seems more like the kind of person the Devil would possess than Marlena is, so why doesn't it just leave her alone and jump to him?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

What are you looking forward to? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and share your thoughts.

Do you want to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on weeknights.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.