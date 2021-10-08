Grey's Anatomy Promo: Welcome Back, Addison Montgomery!

Are you ready for the return of Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery?

If so, then we have good news for you.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 will bring the beloved character back to Grey Sloan, and it's going to be a memorable affair.

Addison Returns - Grey's Anatomy

The teaser kicks off with the residents learning that "someone big" is arriving at the hospital to help them.

"I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery, and you must be the group that's been screwing up the program," she says to a bunch of shocked residents.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Weber has been trying to bring the glory days back to the hospital, which means a new crop of residents.

Addie

Unfortunately, they are not performing as well as expected, and it looks like Addison is here to help them fix things.

We get to see Addison in a surgery, and Weber is less than impressed because the AC cuts out during the procedure.

The patient will be at risk of infection if it's not handled soon.

“Find a way to double your speed,” Webber says.

Kate Walsh Promo Pic

“Find me a set of hands as experienced [as mine],” Addison replies before saying the following:

"Get me Meredith Grey.”

Meredith is splitting her time between Minnesota and Seattle right now, but we're sure they will work very well together when they do cross paths.

Walsh was added to Grey's Anatomy at the close of its freshman season as Derek's wife, a development that took Meredith -- and viewers -- by surprise.

The star exited in 2007 to headline spinoff Private Practice, which aired until 2013.

Date with Nick - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2

It seemed like Walsh would never return to the series, but to the surprise of many, her return was announced earlier this year.

The star teased a potential return to People earlier this year.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she the outlet.

"Maybe I'll Zoom in Dr. Addison could Zoom in," before touching on the fact she knew the series would be a huge hit.

Addison as a Mother

"Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things," she said.

"I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are."

"Seven years later. It definitely changed my life," she added.

Check out the trailer below.

