HBO Max Renews Doom Patrol for Season 4!

Our favorite team of superhero rejects is going to be back for another mind-blowing season of adventures!

Just past the halfway point in a completely bonkers Season 3 that has involved time travel, were-butts (you heard me), Dead Boy Detectives, and a trip to the Afterlife, HBO Max has renewed Doom Patrol Season 3 for a fourth season.

From villains with no body (see what I did there?) to monsters that lurk in the minds of children to time-traveling amnesiacs, and, yes, including recurring appearances by zombie were-butts (!), how will Season 4 up the ante?

"Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser/Riley Shanahan), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer/Matthew Zuk), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade).

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them."

Larry: How does this crap keep happening to us?

Jane: Because no one else gets sent on a mission by a time-traveling bird lady to go hunt down some art freaks who pissed of a half-man, half-butt monster who may be trying to destroy the world.

Season 3 has, so far, been an off-the-charts insane combination of introspective self-care, surreal but action-packed conflicts with new villains and old adversaries, and a rather high body count (if you count just butts as bodies).

In a social media post today, HBO Max announced that the cult fan hit show has scored a fourth season on the streaming network.

Three of the show's core cast, Joivan Wade, Diane Guerrero, and April Bowlby, are joined by this season's newest addition, Michelle Gomez, in the video announcement of the renewal.

Gomez's inclusion may indicate that her character, Madame Rouge/Laura DeMille, will be sticking around, possibly to fill in the leadership role left vacant by The Chief's -- ahem -- "departure".

We can only hope that that means the fantastic Sisterhood of Dada will also continue to be a going concern on the show.

If you haven't jumped on board this fun and flabbergasting romp through the superhero issues no other show touches with a ten-foot-pole, now is the time.

There is still loads to come as Season 3 barrels towards its endgame.

The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads, and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be.

While we cannot predict where they're going, we can guarantee that it'll be a wild ride.

