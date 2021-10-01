True Blood Podcast With Kristin Bauer & Deborah Ann Woll Announced by HBO Max

Are you ready to delve deeper into the world of True Blood?

HBO Max has announced it will debut its newest look-back podcast tied to HBO’s cult-favorite series, and it has the perfect title.

Truest Blood.

Cool, right?

The podcast series will be hosted by series stars Kristin Bauer van Straten (Pam De Beaufort) and Deborah Ann Woll (Jessica Hamby).

They were great together on-screen, and a video they recently released in-character got a lot of attention because they still manage to play their characters to perfection.

The podcast will be co-produced by HBO Max and Janina Gavankar’s Safe Haven Productions.

Gavankar played Luna Garza in the series.

All three actresses will also serve as executive producers of the podcast.

Here's what the official logline says:

Thirteen years after True Blood first premiered, HBO Max has seen both longtime fans continuing to rewatch and a whole new generation of Fangbangers devouring the iconic series.

In this unscripted podcast series, “Truest Blood,” former co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer van Straten will reunite to watch (for the first time) and break down never before shared behind-the-scenes moments of each episode of the hit series.

Sounds like a good time to us!

The long-form episodes will feature recaps, interviews with cast and crew, special effects breakdowns, and questions from listeners.

This is a great way for fans to rewatch the series in its entirety and look at it in a new light.

The podcast series will be coming to HBO Max and all podcast platforms soon.

"I'm so happy that Safe Haven's first podcast production allows me to re-explore a show that has meant so much to me, alongside Kristin and Deborah, with whom I've had long friendships,” said Gavankar.

"HBO was a dream to work for, a decade ago, and is a dream to work with, now."

The podcast series follows the release of HBO Max’s first look-back podcast, “Band of Brothers, hosted by Roger Bennett and featuring interviews with former cast members including Tom Hanks and Damian Lewis.

Both are part of HBO Max’s continued investment in the audio space announced earlier this year, joining other new HBO Max podcasts, including Batman: The Audio Adventures, HBO Max Movie Club, and Trade Secrets.

Click the link listen to the to trailer.

