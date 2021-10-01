TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Slides to Lowest-Rated Premiere Yet

The erosion continues for ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The highly-anticipated Season 18 debut had 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

This is down from last season's premiere (5.9 million/1.5 rating), average (5.2 million/1.0 rating), and finale (4.8 million/0.8 rating).

The series probably still commands healthy gains in post-airdate viewing, but still, these numbers are a far cry from the show's heyday.

It's likely we are approaching the end of the line for the series.

Station 19 returned with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down from last season's premiere, but on par with last season's finale.

The true test will be in the weeks to come when there are no crossovers with the parent series.

It was beaten in the demo by SVU.

Big Sky returned with its second debut at 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down from its series debut, but on par with what it was doing at midseason.

Law & Order: SVU managed 4.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while the two-hour Organized Crime had 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Price Is Right 50 Year Special managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating for CBS.

The CW went with Coroner (0.8 million/0.1 rating) and The Outpost (0.6 million/0.1 rating)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.