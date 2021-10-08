TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 Slip to New Lows

The best days are in the past for ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 picked up 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- down a tenth vs. last week's fast national numbers.

The show also dipped around 700,000 viewers week-to-week.

Station 19 also took a big hit, but it's harder to judge the numbers for the spin-off because last week was a crossover.

The show managed 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Big Sky also dipped, coming down to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on NBC, SVU came down a bit in a later slot. The long-running drama series managed 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The spinoff, Organized Crime, then had 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, leading the slot.

Over on CBS, the season premieres of Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.7 rating) and United Staes of Al (4.7 million/0,5 rating) had decent numbers.

Bull returned on a new night with 4.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The big surprise of the night was the series premiere of Ghosts, which managed 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating across an hour.

The retention in the second half-hour was 100% in the demo.

The CW had Coroner at 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating, as well as the series finale of The Outpost at 0.3 million viewers and a 0.0 rating.

FOX had NFL football at 8.1 million viewers and a 2.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.