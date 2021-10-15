TV Ratings: Legacies Returns at Series Lows, Ghosts Increases from Series Premiere

The CW's rollout of its fall programming continued Thursday night, and it was not a good start for Legacies.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 1 had 345,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo -- hitting an all-time low in total viewers.

Before that, Coroner, an imported series had 643,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Yes, Legacies shed half the audience of the lead-in.

Over on ABC, Grey's Anatomy failed to get traction with Kate Walsh's big return.

The latest episode had 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Looks like people are over the medical drama.

Station 19 (4.1 million viewers/0.5 rating) and Big Sky 2.8 million/0.3 rating) were also steady at series lows.

Over on CBS, United States of Al (4.5 million/0.5 rating) and Bull (3.7 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

The big surprise: Ghosts increased from last week's fast affiliate demo tally to a 0.6 rating.

The total viewer tally was at 5.1 million viewers.

B Positive kicked off its second season at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, SVU (3.8 million/0.7 rating) inched up a tenth to top Grey's Anatomy.

Organized Crime, meanwhile, was flat at 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Standing Up for A Tik Tok Victim

