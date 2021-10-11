TV Ratings: The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles Return Steady

It was a good night for CBS, pending adjustments due to NFL overrun in some markets.

The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 1 drew 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the fast affiliate results.

While these are down from the Super Bowl-fueled launch last season, the numbers are on par with what the show did in its regularly scheduled installments.

The show is off to an excellent start if the numbers hold up.

NCIS: Los Angeles returned at 5.9 million and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- also on par with last season's averages.

SEAL Team, which is headed for Paramount+ in a few weeks, managed 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot launched at an anemic 280,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The network probably expected a lot better.

Killer Camp fared worse, with its new season arriving at 170,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

The Rookie on ABC continued its descent, falling to 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The show has been a strong digital performer in the past, so time will tell whether it remains a hit away from its linear ratings.

The Simpsons (3.8 million/0.2 rating), The Great North (2 million/0.7 rating), and Bob's Burgers (1.8 million/0.7 rating) were all up for FOX, but Family Guy was steady at 1.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

NBC's Sunday Night Football came down from last week's numbers. It had 16.5 million viewers and a 4.8 rating -- easily winning the night.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.