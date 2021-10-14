Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Luke prove to be an integral part of the team?

On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1, a big change in the way things were done in the city left everyone trying to keep people safe.

Meanwhile, Alice was shocked to learn more about the world of Arkham when she happened upon a face from the past.

Elsewhere, Ryan tried to find out more about her mother after learning she was alive.

