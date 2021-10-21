Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 2

What did Killer Croc want with the residents of Gotham?

On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 2, tensions mounted when people started going missing and people thought he was to blame.

Meanwhile, Alice tried to find a way to work with Ryan, but the two were at odds every step of the way.

Elsewhere, Luke and Mary's relationship was strained under the weight of a big secret.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.