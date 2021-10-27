Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 12 Episode 2

What was the big surprise?

On Teen Mom OG Season 12 Episode 2, Cheyenne was let in on a stunning secret at her baby shower.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler tried to get Vaeda off her pacifier.

Amber had trouble accepting her less-than-perfect grade and set out to make some changes in her life.

Elsewhere, Maci talked to Bentley about her PTSD.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.