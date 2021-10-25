Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did McCall manage to find out the truth about her friend's son?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 3, the tension mounted when McCall investigated whether the kid had joined a local gang.

Meanwhile, Delilah faced anxiety as she prepared to speak at her friend Jason's memorial service.

Elsewhere, Dante worried when the new detective pursuing McCall worked on unmasking the people close to her.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.