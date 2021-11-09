9-1-1: Lone Star Teaser: The 123 Trades In Fire For Ice in Season 3!

Winter is coming this January!

If you think the Austin crew is exempt from the thrilling, edge of your seat, and action-packed natural disasters and craziness, then you are wrong.

The 9-1-1 spinoff will kickstart an all-new season with a bone-chilling (and we mean that literally) event that is unlike anything many of them have seen.

An ice storm is hitting Texas, and the entire state will devolve into chaos against an unfamiliar element.

If you think this is outlandish, perhaps you recall the Winter Storm of 2021 that took place in February. It left thousands of Texans without power, killed an estimated 702 people in the Lone Star state alone, and amassed $22.5 billion in damages.

The record-breaking winter storm likely inspired this icy premiere event, and there is no shortage of things the show can explore.

The mere thought of what the series can cover and incorporate is enough to get the adrenaline pumping and make Lone Star Fanatics nervous. The anticipation is too much to bear.

First, we get a quick glimpse of Rob Lowe's Owen Strand donning a hat that is NOT suitable for the artic temperature and reminds one of Crocodile Dundee or Lowe's delicious role in Netflix's Holiday in the Wild.

But then we see beloved, fan-favorite T.K. in peril. If you watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online, you'll recall that T.K. shifted from a firefighter to a paramedic after the loss of Tim, who was killed by a hot lava ball (yes, you read that right).

Despite the lava ball as mentioned above, you'd think that T.K.'s gig as an EMT would be significantly safer, and yet, he's proving to be the 126's version of Buck by always finding himself in danger or trouble.

No sooner than we see Owen, T.K. falls through the ice as he attempts a harrowing rescue. We'd say Lone Star has no chill, but given that's what they're bringing with this natural disaster, we'll reserve that for another time.

We don't see any of our other favorite characters, but one can only imagine what's in store for them as they tackle this natural disaster.

Out of everyone, Paul should get some time to shine as a Chicago native who is no stranger to the snow and cold; he's the best equipped to walk others through a big storm like this.

Marjan thrives off dangerous situations, Carlos' wonder over new things is always entertaining, and Tommy and Nancy are always calm under pressure.

Of course, we're all giddy to learn how much time has passed and how far along Grace is, but those emergency calls should be pure entertainment. And Judd always handles anything you throw at him.

But we also don't know if the 126 will be together when it happens. Based on T.K.'s paramedic uniform in the short teaser, he may be elsewhere.

By the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14, Billie told the crew that their firehouse was disbanded and they'd all be separated and shipped to new homes.

But if anything can bring them together, this ice storm can.

The countdown until 9-1-1: Lone Star continues. The all-new season returns on January 3. Until then, check out the teaser below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.