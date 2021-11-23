Close To Me Trailer: Connie Nielsen Stars as a Troubled Woman in Sundance Now's Suspenseful Series

Jo Harding seems to have it all.

A tumble down the staircase could change all of that.

In Close To Me, Connie Nielsen stars as Jo, a woman struggling to recall how she landed at the bottom of the stairs, gravely wounded.

Was it an innocent fall, or was there something more sinister afoot?

With a year of her life gone in an instant, Jo relies on those around her to help her piece together the broken parts of her recent memory.

Day by day, Jo questions everything she knew, trying to find a connection that could have resulted in her tragedy.

Jo's husband, Rob (Christopher Eccleston), sure seems like he's happy she survived, but even he's suspect as others reveal bits of her life he's purposefully hidden from her after her injury.

As the pieces begin to fall together, one thing seems certain.

The wonderful life she thought she had might have been anything but.

What secrets will she uncover, and will it be in time to save herself from another seemingly innocent event that could have far deadlier consequences?

Close To Me is making its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+.

You can catch the premiere on Thursday, December 16.

Close To Me Season 1 Episode 1 begins with Jo's fall, her lost memory, and returning home from the hospital.

Once there, she starts to have flashbacks, making her question the true nature of her fall.

She wonders why her husband is keeping secrets, and who the stranger is proliferating her memories.

Close To Me offers riveting suspense and the terror of knowing that your most important thoughts have been lost with no idea why.

Nielsen's performance brings Jo's greatest fears to life, and Eccelston is downright creepy as the uber-happy Rob, just forcing us to question Rob's loyalty to his wife.

Close To Me is based on the book of the same name by Amanda Reynolds.

This is one you don't want to miss. Be sure to tune into Sundance Now or AMC+ on December 16 for the Close to Me Premiere, and we've got your first look right now.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.