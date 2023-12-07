Fanatic Feed: The Brothers Sun Trailer, Ray Romano & Lamorne Morris Head to Netflix, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, December 12, 2023.

Netflix has shared the official trailer for The Brothers Sun, its upcoming drama series from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu.

"When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles 'Chairleg' Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now," the logline teases.

"But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

The trailer takes us into the world of the action-packed comedy, and as any other project with Michelle Yeoh can attest, it's pretty great.

The rest of the regular cast includes Justin Chien (Charles), Sam Song Li (Bruce Sun), Highdee Kuan (Alexis), and Joon Lee (TK).

The recurring cast includes Johnny Kou (Big Sun), Alice Hewkin (May/June), Jon Xue Zhang (Blood Boots), Jenny Yang (Xing), Madison Hu (Grace), and Rodney To (Mark).

Check out the promo below. Don't forget to watch The Brothers Sun when it debuts on January 4, 2024.

Also at Netflix on this fine Thursday, we have some casting scoop.

The streaming service has revealed that Ray Romano is the first cast member for No Good Deed, the forthcoming comedy series by Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman.

"No Good Deed is a half-hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems," the description teases.

"But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."

Romano is set to play Paul Morgan.

"Constantly stressed and flat broke, Paul is a contractor desperate to retire, pay off his debts and escape LA," the character description teases.

"He thinks selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all his and his wife Lydia’s problems, but his past mistakes will continue to haunt him."

Dead to Me was one of the finest shows on Netflix during its three-year run, so hopefully, Feldman's follow-up will reach that level.

In other Netflix casting news, Unstable Season 2 has confirmed some new faces.

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Woke) will play recurring guest star Peter.

The charismatic founder of a biotech start-up, Peter’s rising star manages to stoke the already intense rivalry between Ellis (Rob Lowe) and Jackson (John Owen Lowe).

Iris Apatow (The Bubble, Vodka, Young Werther) will play recurring guest star Georgia, Anna’s (Sian Clifford) irreverent ex-stepdaughter turned unwilling Dragon intern.

She copes with office life by stirring up trouble and making Anna’s life more difficult whenever possible.

The series will also bring back Fred Armisen, TV Fanatic has confirmed.

He will be back as a guest star for the second season of the Rob and John Owen Lowe comedy series, which recently scored a pickup.

Production is underway ahead of a 2024 launch.

Over in the world of AMC Networks, Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale has conjured up a premiere date.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is set in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real. It takes place in the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully, as valued members of society.

Until now… At the heart of the story is Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy), Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed.

When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe).

Mother of the deceased, Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and to avenge her son’s death, launches a modern-day witch-hunt to get “justice,” no matter what the cost.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Cassidy, Doupe, and de Bhrun, along with Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell, and Stephen Lord. The series is executive produced by Monumental Television (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Harlots) and is directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov.

